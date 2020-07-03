Mr Muscle bottles aim to help clean up ocean plastic

Household cleaning brand SC Johnson launches ocean-plastic Mr Muscle bottle line following success of similar initiative with Windex in the US

Household cleaning brand SC Johnson has launched a new line of Mr Muscle window and glass cleaner bottles made entirely from ocean-bound plastic bottles.

The new line will be gradually rolled out in shops across the UK over the coming months, the company said.

The plastic used to produce new bottles has been provided by Plastic Bank, a social enterprise that works to remove plastic pollution from land and water around the world while providing income for those living in poverty.

Fisk Johnson, chairman and chief executive of SC Johnson, said the new bottles were the company's latest effort to incorporate post-consumer recycled waste its packaging. "Together with Plastic Bank, we're working to help protect the health of our ecosystems and at the same time improve the lives of individuals around the world," he said.

SC Johnson and Plastic Bank signed a three-year deal to work together last October. Under the terms of the agreement, the partners will develop 509 collection centres and points across several countries, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam - four of the five countries that contribute most to ocean plastic.

"Our partnership with SC Johnson is an important step in ocean stewardship," said David Katz, founder and chief executive of Plastic Bank. "By supporting the collection of plastic waste and use of 100 per cent recycled ocean-bound plastic in their bottles, they are enabling people to make a profound impact on the world."

The launch of the bottles comes more than a year after the cleaning product company unveiled an ocean-plastic version of its Windex bottle in the US.

SC Johnson has signed the The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, an initiative led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with UN Environment to establish a common vision for companies to help create a circular economy for plastics.

The company is aiming to triple the amount of post-consumer recycled plastic content it uses by 2025.