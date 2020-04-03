Dirty air, tailpipes, and COVID-19
Air pollution impacts how the human body can fight infections and viruses - it is time for governments and businesses to recognise these risks
Much has been written in recent weeks comparing the shocking and oppressive impacts of COVID-19 and future effects of climate change. But one of the most important links could be the one right under (and...
