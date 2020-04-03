Hackney Council announces it is fully powered by renewables

The clean energy milestone comes just weeks after Hackney Council revealed plans to open a 'library of things' where citizens can borrow useful items in a bid to reduce household waste.

Hackney Council has this week revealed that it is now sourcing all of its electricity from wind and solar sources.

The clean energy milestone places it among a small number of councils that are fully powered by renewables, according to Hackney Mayor Philip Glanville.

"Even in the difficult times we are living through we must still take the long-term action we need to reduce our energy consumption and switch to cleaner energy," he said, noting that the London council has made "significant progress" towards a range of decarbonisation targets.

These include a plan to reduce emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 compared to 2010 and reach net zero emissions 10 years later.

A new publicly-owned energy services company, Hackney Light and Power, was launched by the council in November and is charged with the borough's decarbonisation initiatives, including the installation of rooftop panels on council buildings and a programme to provide residents with free insulation and trial renewable heating upgrades.

In addition, Hackney intends to roll out 182 electric vehicle (EV) charging points this year and intends to equip all street lamps with energy-efficient LED bulbs by 2022.

A feasibility study into delivering EV chargers on every street in the borough is also underway, according to the Council.

The local council's clean energy milestone comes just weeks after it unveiled plans to open a new object lending library that aims to reduce household waste by promoting borrowing over buying.

At the so-called 'library of things', citizens will be able to hire a power drill for some £7 a day, a waffle maker for £3 a day, a steam cleaner for £8, and a sound system and microphone for £10.

Commenting on the new service, Councillor and Cabinet Member for Energy, Waste, Transport and Public Realm Jon Burke said: "Reuse, repair, and the sharing economy are very much part of how we will live in the future if we're to address the looming climate crisis."

The borrowing library is to open in an existing library in the heart of the borough, and its location was picked carefully, Burke said, in order to encourage citizens to travel by foot, bike, and public transport.

"Choosing to locate the Dalston Library of Things in an area of the borough that is both central and well-served by buses and trains means it is highly accessible for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport users, further enhancing the borough's decarbonisation efforts," he said.

The project is modelled on a similar venture in Crystal Palace, south London, which has reportedly prevented 23 tonnes of waste from disposal since opening in 2016.