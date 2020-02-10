People hate flight shame - but not enough to quit flying

People hate flight shame - but not enough to quit flying
  • Roger Tyers, University of Southampton, The Conversation
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Roger Tyers of the University of Southampton argues that the 'flygskam' movement is gathering momentum

Despite flying being the single fastest way to grow our individual carbon footprint, people still want to fly. Passenger numbers even grew by 3.3 per cent globally last year alone. The hype around "Flygskam"...

To continue reading...

More on Aviation

More news