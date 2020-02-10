People hate flight shame - but not enough to quit flying
Roger Tyers of the University of Southampton argues that the 'flygskam' movement is gathering momentum
Despite flying being the single fastest way to grow our individual carbon footprint, people still want to fly. Passenger numbers even grew by 3.3 per cent globally last year alone. The hype around "Flygskam"...
More news
UK's 'first' subsidy-free community solar farm connects to grid in Devon
Creacombe solar project set to provide 7.3MW of renewable power capacity as well as 'healthy returns' for local community, developers claim
Electric dreams? How electrifying transport, buildings, and industry can drive deep CO2 cuts
But BloombergNEF analysis highlights gaping holes where supportive policies are needed to spur widespread decarbonisation towards net zero
Moixa and Alfen plot smart charging trial in bid to 'turbo-charge' EV growth
Project will see the two energy technology firms test impact of AI software on EV drivers' ability to cut energy bills and boost grid stability
EU eco-design rules are major step forward - the UK must stick with them
New EU rules boosting repairability and energy efficiency of TVs, fridges and lighting products will consumer costs and emissions, argues Andrew Warren