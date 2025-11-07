More than 200 governments, banks, businesses, and communities back 'paradigm shift' to better align public and private finance in support of funding pledges made in Baku
Climate ministers agree compromise climate deal, featuring review clause and potential for a larger contribution from carbon credits
Latest official analysis of national climate pledges delivers only marginal reduction in projected temperature increases that are set to far exceed 2C goal
Open letter ahead of COP30 warns health crisis caused by climate change is escalating and calls for global action to recognise fossil fuels as a 'core threat to human wellbeing'
Haley St. Dennis at the Institute for Human Rights and Business argues companies risk hampering progress by failing to promote the work they are doing to deliver a just transition
UK's Transition Finance Council publishes latest draft guidelines ahead of final publication next spring
Businesses need practical tools that can work alongside direct emissions cuts in order to help meet climate goals, writes World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) CEO Peter Bakker
Business groups representing more than 100,000 firms worldwide call for realignment of public finance and policy frameworks to accelerate clean energy transition
Government publishes hotly-anticipated, 238-page Carbon Budget and Growth Delivery Plan compiling its policy vision for meeting the UK's statutory climate targets into the mid-2030s
A failure of most countries to submit new national climate plans ahead of COP30 has left the UN struggling to calculate the likely trajectory for global greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade
In the 10 years since the Paris Agreement was signed, clean tech adoption, green investment, and climate policy have all advanced far beyond most predictions, ECIU analysis shows
The latest State of Climate Action report reveals that for all the progress sparked by the clean tech boom, the global economy is still badly off track for meeting its net zero goals
Business for Nature study details how top corporates are increasingly adopting ambitious nature strategies that integrate with wider climate goals