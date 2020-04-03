Coronavirus Response
Leading figures from across the green economy offer their perspectives on how to respond to the Covid-19 crisis
BusinessGreen asked some of the top experts from across the green economy how they thought the coronavirus crisis would impact the sector and how businesses should respond. Their many and varied responses make for essential reading.
The current crisis may shine a light on the government's unique role in tackling a national emergency, argues Good Energy CEO Juliet Davenport
Coronavirus Response: We Mean Business' María Mendiluce on resilience, fragility, and on-going climate targets
In the first of a new series on how figures across the green economy are responding to the coronavirus pandemic, We Mean Business CEO María Mendiluce reflects on how businesses have moved into rapid response mode
Coronavirus Response: A new paradigm for climate action in the 2020s
The world can emerge stronger from this crisis if we seize the opportunity to collectively chart a course towards the future we want, argues CISL's Dame Polly Courtice
Coronavirus Response: How is Covid-19 impacting the climate change movement
Viki Cooke of Britain Thinks argues that the short term challenges are immense, but the crisis has revealed a strength of community ties that could yet serve the climate movement well
Coronavirus Response: WSP's David Symons on compassion, clients, and continuity
UK Director of Sustainability at WSP, David Symons, argues the UK environmental movement has to come out of this crisis in one piece, 'ready to crack on when the time is right'
Coronavirus Response: Hubbub's Trewin Restorick on how the Green Movement should respond to Covid-19
Trewin Restorick warns pitfalls could await for an environmental movement that can already struggle with nuanced messaging