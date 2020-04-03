UK indoor farming tech firm Vertical Future secures £1.1m investor backing

Green investor Earthworm ups its support for London food technology firm as it eyes significant growth for urban and indoor farming

The UK's nascent vertical farming sector appears to be attracting growing investor interest, with London-based Vertical Future securing an additional £1.1m backing from green impact investor Earthworm.

Having already been the lead investor in Vertical Future's £4m seed investment round last autumn, Earthworm yesterday announced it has injected a further £1.1m into the food tech firm, as it eyes a bright future for indoor and vertical farming in a world at risk from sudden climate and economic shocks.

Headquartered in Deptford, South London, Vertical Future develops smart technologies for producing sustainable, pesticide-free foods indoors or within urban areas, while also cultivating its own produce - primarily in the form of leafy salads and herbs - under the brand name MiniCrops.

The firm is planning to open multiple indoor farming production sites across London in the coming year, as well as ramping up its research and development programme with a view to "becoming a market leader in the controlled environment agriculture space".

Vertical Future said its team was currently half way through building what it claims to be "the most sophisticated vertical farm in the world", which it said would be fully automated, sensor and software-driven, and with high food standard hygiene practices and R&D capabilities.

The firm claims to have a growing number of national and international projects in the pipeline, and said its vision is "to change the way that people see, understand, and consume food".

"Earthworm's commitment to our business and the food sector during such an uncertain and turbulent time for the economy is very encouraging," said Jamie Burrows, founder and CEO of Vertical Future. "This investment will allow us to accelerate growth of our operations and further validates our long-term view that vertical farming will be integral to food systems of the future."

Proponents of vertical farming argue that by harnessing technologies - such as sunlight-mimicking hydroponic lighting and smart, automated farming techniques - to cultivate crops indoors allows food requires far less land and water as it can produced inside buildings and in densely populated urban areas.

As such, supporters contend vertical and urban farming techniques can reduce pressure on land and water use, cut down on transport by producing food closer to larger populations, and boost resilience in the food systems against environmental risks such as climate-driven crop failure.

Critics, on the other hand, have labelled it a hyped-up concept arguing it will struggle to scale up to the level required to feed the world's growing population, while questioning the nutritional benefits of growing crops indoors and warning the sector could prove a distraction from taking substantive efforts to build a more eco-friendly food and farming system.

But a growing number of investors are confident the sector is on the cusp of rapid and sustained growth and have continued to pour billions of dollars into the burgeoning industry worldwide. Leading US firm Aerofarms secured $100m from investors last year, for example, with its backers include furniture giant IKEA. Meanwhile, some forecasts predict the market could grow from $2.23bn in 2018 to almost $13bn by 2026.

Earthworm said vertical farming could help economies cope with economic shocks from climate change, rapid population growth, and pandemics such as the current coronavirus crisis, which has disrupted the UK's food supply chain.

"Vertical farming will be at the forefront of food production in the years to come; it is poised to help solve one of the biggest issues of our time - how to feed a growing population sustainably," said Earthworm CEO Ben Prior. "We were impressed by Jamie's vision and the company's potential from their seed round and are looking forward to supporting this very special business in its rapid growth."