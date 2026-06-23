The Prime Minister's resignation speech continued one of the flaws that defined his premiership - a refusal to promote the bold climate policies his government has enacted
Watching Keir Starmer's resignation speech yesterday morning, it would be easy to add to the pile of think pieces reflecting on how hard it is to understand the deep loathing the Prime Minister triggers...
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