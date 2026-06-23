Report: Green business M&A activity hits $4.1tr since 2015

New analysis from London Stock Exchange Group shows green deals are on the rise globally, but activity is concentrated among those businesses with existing low carbon holdings
Green merger and acquisition (M&A) activity reached $4.1tr over the past decade, accounting for around 13 per cent of global M&A value, but such investments are largely driven by companies already active...
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