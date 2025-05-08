Government unveils new £50m farming technology fund

clock • 1 min read
Grants for items such as seed-planting robots, pesticide spreaders that help reduce chemical use and slurry separator systems will be available via the £50m fund.
Image:

Grants for items such as seed-planting robots, pesticide spreaders that help reduce chemical use and slurry separator systems will be available via the £50m fund.

Farmers across England will be able to apply for grants totalling more than £50m to improve access to new technology, which the government has said will boost productivity, profitability and food security....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Technology

How Carbon Clean is creating 'carbon capture in a box'?
Technology

How Carbon Clean is creating 'carbon capture in a box'?

Aniruddha Sharma, chair and CEO of Carbon Clean, discusses the firm's roots as a chemical company and why the carbon capture industry remains misunderstood

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 May 2025 • 6 min read
'Postcode lottery': New data reveals North-South divide in waiting times for clean tech approval
Technology

'Postcode lottery': New data reveals North-South divide in waiting times for clean tech approval

Approval times for heat pumps, solar panels, and EV chargers can range from one to 45 days depending on where in the country customers live, Octopus Energy study claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 May 2025 • 5 min read
Vodafone and UK National Parks to harness AI to accelerate nature restoration
Technology

Vodafone and UK National Parks to harness AI to accelerate nature restoration

Partnership will see Vodafone deliver real-time habitat mapping, biodiversity monitoring, and visitor impact analytics across all 15 UK National Parks

Amber Rolt
clock 30 April 2025 • 2 min read