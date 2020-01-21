Trump hits out at 'prophets of doom' as US joins global tree conservation drive

President announces US will join Trillion Trees initiative to grow, save, and better protect one trillion trees around the world by 2050

President Donald Trump has announced the US will join a new green initiative led by the World Economic Forum aimed at conserving and restoring one trillion trees worldwide over the next decade, as he addressed a packed forum of global leaders and businesses in Davos today.

In a typically meandering speech broadly focused on the health of the US economy and its pursuit of trade deals, Trump hailed his administration's efforts to boost jobs, bolster energy security, and deliver "clean air and water" over his past three years in office, while failing to acknowledge the White House's repeated efforts to roll back environmental rules and hamper the development of clean energy projects.

Trumps also blasted "prophets of doom" in a thinly-veiled attack on climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, who also addressed business leaders in Davos later in the day.

However, in a surprise move that drew applause from the Davos audience, Trump announced the US would be joining 'One Trillion Trees', a WEF initiative launched today that aims to mobilise investment from businesses, governments, and philanthropists to help conserve and restore forest cover worldwide.

"We're committed to conserving the majesty of God's creation and the natural beauty of our world," Trump said. "Today I am pleased to announce the US will join One Trillion Trees initiative being launched here at the WEF. And in doing so we will continue to show strong leadership in restoring, growing and better managing our trees and our forests. This is not a time for pessimism. This is a time for optimism."

It is unclear at present precisely what commitments or efforts the US would undertake as part of the initiative, which is designed to support the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030, led by the UN Environment Programme and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

One Trillion Trees is described on its website as "a first-of-its-kind online community for the reforestation agenda" which aims to connect grassroots tree conservation activists around the world with resources and leaders from the fields of science, technology, business, policy, and finance.

The initiative will "work to overcome the many socio-economic barriers that hold reforestation back by catalysing top-down system change - such as policy change, incentives, market creation and access to funding and technology", it explains.

Clare O'Neill, President of the COP26 climate change summit taking place in Glasgow later this year, congratulated Trump for his trees pledge, pointing out that natural climate solutions such as reforestation were key to achieving net zero emissions.

Congratulations @realDonaldTrump for joining the @WEF 1 Trillion Tree 🌳 pledge.



We will put the power of natural #climate solutions at the heart of @ukcop26 and asking all countries, sectors & communities to follow your leadership.



Can't get to #netzero without carbon sinks. https://t.co/VLgzHYRero — Claire O'Neill (@Cop26President) January 21, 2020

Elsewhere in a speech dominated by characteristic hyperbole about the health of the US economy, Trump claimed to have helped build "a growing and vibrant market economy - strong enough to overcome any challenge by far" thanks to tax cuts and deregulation, as well as the introduction of trade tariffs on certain products from China and other countries.

He also claimed an "American energy revolution is saving American families" by lowering electricity bills and pump prices, and that the US was on the "threshold of unlimited forms of energy", specifically naming natural gas, nuclear, LNG, and "clean coal".

Last year US renewables production outstripped coal for the first time in history, while the country's overall emissions are expected to have fallen in 2019 thanks to plummeting coal generation, which fell 18 per cent in the face of tough market pressures and plant closures. US coal generation is expected to drop another 14 per cent in 2020.

"We've been so successful that America no longer needs to import energy from hostile nations," said Trump. "We urge our friends in Europe to use American's vast supply and achieve true energy security."

The WEF has sought to position climate action and sustainability front and centre of its summit this year, with Klaus Schwab, the Forum's founder and executive chairman, calling on top business leaders ahead of the summit to commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 or earlier.

But Trump used his speech in Davos today to rail against what he termed "prophets of doom" in a thinly-veiled attack on those pushing for more ambitious efforts to tackle climate change and boost biodiversity, although he did not directly reference climate change nor global warming.

"To embrace the possibilities of tomorrow we must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse," he said to an audience that included teenage activists Greta Thunberg, before criticising "alarmists" he said predicted oil reserves would run out in the 1990s.

"These alarmists always demand the same thing: absolute power to dominate, transform and control every aspect of our lives," Trump continued. "We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country or eradicate our liberty."

His comments stood in stark contrast to those of Thunberg who also spoke at the summit during a separate event shortly after Trump's appearance. She criticised the US decision to exit the Paris Agreement, while also castigating other world leaders and businesses for their failure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

She called for an end to all fossil fuel subsidies and investments, and said the world's focus should be on stopping emissions altogether rather than offsetting projects. "We don't need net zero, we need real zero," she said.

"Our house is still on fire," Thunberg added. "Your inaction is fuelling the flames by the hour, and we are telling you to act as if you loved your children above all else."

Her call to arms echoed that from the Business for Nature coalition, which today urged governments around the world to take a series of policy actions to mitigate climate change, promote sustainable growth and halt the decline of biodiversity.

The coalition, which is led by a raft of organisations including the WEF, We Mean Business, WWF, and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, said it had engaged with hundreds of companies across 15 sectors to come up with five key recommendations.

Governments, it said, should adopt targets to reverse nature loss by 2030; better align climate, nature and social policies; focus on long-term decision making and value beyond GDP; finance a just transition to a greener economy; and collaborate with other partners to develop solutions.

Making the announcement from the sidelines of the Davos summit, Eva Zabey, executive director of Business for Nature, said financial performance "was irrelevent on a dead planet".

"Businesses are uniting behind and calling on governments to support these recommendations to create a level playing field and a stable operating environment," she said. "By demonstrating the hidden value of nature and the economic consequences of our failure to protectecosystems, we can incorporate nature into the heart of mainstream business, finance and government decision-making."

Her comments were echoed by Thunberg, who argued world leaders urgently needed to look past their traditional divisions. "We couldn't care less about your party politics," she said. "From a sustainability perspective, the right, the left as well as the centre have all failed. No political ideology or economic structure has been able to tackle the climate and environmental emergency."