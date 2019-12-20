'Pioneering exercise': New Bank of England Governor to oversee climate stress-test

Andrew Bailey will take over at helm of UK's central bank in March, replacing Mark Carney who has been instrumental in pushing for climate risk transparency

The Bank of England has this week laid out further details of its plan to 'stress test' the resilience of large British banks and insurers against the risks posed by climate change and the net zero transition, in a move outgoing Governor Mark Carney hailed as a "pioneering exercise".

The long-trailed 'stress-test', which will take place in 2021, is aimed at preparing banks and insurers for a range of climate-related risks and scenarios which could start to materialise in the coming years as climate impacts worsens and markets shift towards greener services and technologies.

A consultation over the design of the exercise was launched on Wednesday by the Bank, which is calling for input from insurance and banking firms as well as climate scientists, economists and other experts before 18 March 2020. The final stress-test framework will then be published in the second half of next year, before the results of the exercise are unveiled in 2021.

"The BES [Biennial Exploratory Scenario] is a pioneering exercise, which builds on the considerable progress in addressing climate related risks that has already been made by firms, central banks and regulators," said Bank of England Governor Mark Carney. "Climate change will affect the value of virtually every financial asset; the BES will help ensure the core of our financial system is resilient to those changes."

Green figures welcomed the move. E3G director Nick Mabey described it as "probably the most important consultation on climate policy ever".

— Nick Mabey (@Mabeytweet) December 18, 2019

The UK is the first major economy in the world to undertake such an exercise, and Carney has been an instrumental figure in pushing for stronger climate risk regulation and transparency in financial, investment and business communities across the globe.

But with his term as Governor coming to an end early next year, Carney will leave the Bank of England before the stress-test takes place.

It means his replacement at the helm of the Bank - who was confirmed today as Andrew Bailey - will oversee the climate stress test in 2021.

Bailey, who currently serves as CEO of financial services regulator the Financial Conduct Authority, will also be tasked with steering fiscal policy as the UK exits the EU next year, in addition to overseeing the early period of what is set to be a crucial decade for the net zero transition.

Moreover, with Carney having recently warned companies they would have just two years to improve their climate risk disclosures or likely see regulators force them into action, Bailey will be expected to take a similar strong stance on the issue.

In his three-decades-long career Bailey has also previously held the role of Deputy Governor for Prudential Regulation, and is credited with playing a key role in developing new regulatory frameworks and supporting financial innovation in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Bailey, who will take over as Governor after Carney completes is term in March 2020, described his appointment as a "tremendous honour".

"The Bank has a very important job and, as Governor, I will continue the work that Mark Carney has done to ensure that it has the public interest at the heart of everything it does," he said. "It is important to me that the Bank continues to work for the public by maintaining monetary and financial stability and ensuring that financial institutions are safe and sound."

Ben Helmes, head of public policy at the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF), said Bailey was a "natural choice" to succeed Carney, but warned that handling the climate crisis would be a major challenge for the new Governor.

"Finding ways to make UK financial services not just more responsible, but more responsive to the big challenges facing society and the planet is one of the key challenges for the new Governor," he said. "With next year's UN climate summit in Glasgow and beyond, the new Governor must make the Bank's work on climate change an immediate priority."