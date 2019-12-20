Budweiser brews up green tariff for pubs and bars

Beer giant teams up with Opus Energy to launch a renewable energy tariff for pubs and bars

Budweiser UK has partnered with Opus Energy to launch an exclusive green tariff for pubs and bars, to be rolled out in the Spring.

The tariff, announced yesterday, will be "guaranteed" to be cheaper than any other deal found through price comparison or third-party alternatives, and could cut bills by 30 per cent, Budweiser claimed.

The beer giant said it had decided to create a dedicated green power tariff for pubs and bars after promising to switch to 100 per cent green power in its breweries next year and conducting research suggesting reducing energy bills is a top priority for pub and bar operators.

"For us, sustainability isn't just about looking at our own operations, it's also about looking outward and supporting our customers," said Paula Lindenberg, president at Budweiser Brewing Group UK and Ireland said. "We know that our customers are eager to save on energy costs, and that consumers are more environmentally conscious than ever, so this really is a sweet spot where we can make a difference," she said.

The programme is currently being trialled with 100 pubs and will roll out more widely next year.

Last year, the brewing group signed the UK's biggest unsubsidised solar power deal with Lightsource BP to brew Budweiser with 100 per cent renewable electricity for its UK operations by the end of 2020.

The solar farm is expected to be complete in mid-2020, after which, all UK-brewed Budweiser will feature a label informing consumers that it is produced with 100 per cent renewable electricity.