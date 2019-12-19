Drinks giant Pernod Ricard joins RE100
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten also signs up to initiative promising 100 per cent renewable electricity
Pernod Ricard, the world's second-largest wine and spirits group after Diageo, has joined RE100, the campaign through which corporates promise to switch to 100 per cent renewable electricity.
Pernod Ricard had already pledged to switch to 100 per cent clean power by 2025 under its sustainability strategy launched in April, as part of its Science-Based Target to cut emissions in line with a 2C trajectory, but announced today it has now officially joined the RE100 campaign.
"I am delighted to welcome Pernod Ricard to the RE100 initiative - by committing to make the switch to renewable energy, they are demonstrating the growing demand for clean power," said Sam Kimmins, head of RE100. "We applaud their ambitious commitment of switching to 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2025, and urge other companies to follow their lead."
RE100 has also gained Japanese e-commerce and digital content giant Rakuten as a new member, with the firm promising to switch to green power by 2025. It said the pledge would cover its offices, data centres and fulfilment centres.
"Rakuten joined RE100 because we are determined to mitigate the adverse impact on climate change from our business activities, and to leverage our technologies and culture of innovation to create more solutions for issues related to climate change," commented managing director Masatada Kobayashi. "It is part of our commitment to providing greener services to our customers."
RE100 now has 220 members worldwide.
