'Better late than never': Could 2020 deliver a tipping point for electric vehicles?
Tighter CO2 regulations, tax incentives, and market pressures could provide a launchpad for rapid EV sales over the next decade, according to experts
The electric car market is poised to finally reach a tipping point in 2020, as a combination of tighter CO2 regulations and fast-evolving market forces provide the launch pad for a rapid uptake of zero...
From traffic hell to EV heaven: Could zero emission vehicles usher in an era of 'road calm'?
A new driving test devised by Hyundai provides further evidence that electric vehicles are not just cleaner, they lead to calmer, safer drivers too
Gower Power: Community-owned solar energy sells direct to residents in South Wales
A new energy scheme enables customers in South Wales to buy 100 per cent renewable power from a local community-owned solar farm
Public believe farmers should do more to cut emissions, YouGov survey suggests
Poll finds British public feel farmers aren't doing enough to tackle the environmental impact of their industry
Shareholders pressure Barclays to roll back fossil fuel financing
Shareholders worth more than £100bn are calling on Barclays to phase out the provision of financial services to energy firms that remain unaligned with the Paris Agreement