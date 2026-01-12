'This is transition politics at play': Is climate change shaping Trump's threats against Venezuela and Greenland?

Leading experts in energy markets, conflict, and geopolitics weigh-in on how the White House's expansionist ambitions are being influenced by fossil fuel interests and climate risks
Perhaps the surprise should be that anyone is still surprised. The world has now experienced five full years of Donald Trump in the White House and has been given plenty of opportunities to get used to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis