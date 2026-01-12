'This is transition politics at play': Is climate change shaping Trump's threats against Venezuela and Greenland?

Michael Holder
clock • 16 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Leading experts in energy markets, conflict, and geopolitics weigh-in on how the White House's expansionist ambitions are being influenced by fossil fuel interests and climate risks

Perhaps the surprise should be that anyone is still surprised. The world has now experienced five full years of Donald Trump in the White House and has been given plenty of opportunities to get used to...

More on Politics

