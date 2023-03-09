How to build a net zero power system: Seven top takeaways from the CCC's green grid blueprint

Michael Holder
clock • 19 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

BusinessGreen rounds up the critical lessons for business, investors, and the government if the UK is to build a decarbonised power system by 2035

When the Climate Change Committee (CCC) has something to say, it is usually well worth listening. The UK climate advisory body's latest report today is a prime example, offering a remarkably in-depth...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Asleep at the wheel': CCC urges government to go all-in on 2035 green grid goal

Reports: EU eyeing 40 per cent homegrown clean tech target for 2030

Most read
01

'Asleep at the wheel': CCC urges government to go all-in on 2035 green grid goal

09 March 2023 • 12 min read
02

British Gas launches new net zero home services division

09 March 2023 • 3 min read
03

How General Mills is advancing nature and climate goals hand-in-hand

03 March 2023 • 4 min read
04

'Time to get a move on': The green economy reacts to the CCC's net zero power system report

09 March 2023 • 12 min read
05

Just Eat delivers new carbon labelling trial

09 March 2023 • 3 min read

More on Energy

Grid infrastructure is vital to unleash the UK's booming renewables sector
Energy

Grid infrastructure is vital to unleash the UK's booming renewables sector

Ministers must act now to prepare Britain's power system for soaring demand for clean energy, writes the Aldersgate Group's Laith Whitwham

Laith Whitwham, Aldersgate Group
clock 09 March 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: British Gas
Energy

British Gas launches new net zero home services division

Energy giant announces it is offer new range of solar, energy efficiency, EV charger, and insulation services to households across the UK

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 March 2023 • 3 min read
Tens of thousands of Scottish students favouring renewables studies
Energy

Tens of thousands of Scottish students favouring renewables studies

FOI Request by Scottish Renewables reveals spike in Scottish students studying renewable energy

Amber Rolt
clock 08 March 2023 • 2 min read