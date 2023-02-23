'We need to let everyone know what the plan is': Is the government finally starting to get its act together on net zero?

With the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt attempting to woo green business leaders and a flurry of fresh policy reforms this week, the government is suddenly very keen to show it is in 'listening mode' when it comes to net zero
"You've got the financing, you've got the academic research, you've got the entrepreneurs, and you've got an incredible opportunity for us as a country," the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said from the stage...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial