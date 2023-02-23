Drax posts bumper profits, sets sights on carbon removal project pipeline

Drax has today become the latest energy giant to post bumper profits, confirming that pre-tax earnings almost doubled to £731m on the back of record high power prices.

The company said it had also further cemented its position as the UK's largest renewable energy supplier, meeting 11 per cent of demand over the course of the year from its biomass, hydro, and pumped storage plants.

The performance allowed the firm to increase its dividend by 11.7 per cent to 21.0 pence per share.

"Drax delivered a strong performance in 2022, and played a significant role in ensuring security of supply during a challenging year for the UK's energy system," said Will Gardiner, CEO of Drax Group. "Our renewable generation - biomass, hydro and pumped storage - are a major source of power in the UK and during periods of peak demand when there was low wind and solar power, these assets collectively supplied up to 70 per cnet of the UK's renewable power in certain periods."

The update from the company also reiterated its plans to become a global leader in the nascent carbon removal market by developing a fleet of biomass energy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) plants.

It said its first BECCS plant new-build site had chosen, with over 10 sites currently under evaluation, and confirmed it had signed an MoU with Respira for the sale of two million tonnes of carbon removals.

"We believe that BECCS can become a world-leading solution for large-scale high-quality carbon removals and we are seeing increasing global policy support for its delivery," said Gardiner. "Drax stands ready to invest billions of pounds in the development of this technology and, following the introduction of the US Inflation Reduction Act, we are increasingly excited about the opportunities to deploy BECCS in the US.

"In response, the UK government should accelerate its policy support for BECCS to make the UK a world leader in carbon removals, while attracting investment and delivering its net zero targets."

However, Drax's bumper profits sparked fresh criticism from environmental campaigners who questioned the subsidy support the company continues to enjoy and reiterated long-standing accusations - repeatedly denied by the firm - that its biomass sourcing fuels deforestation.

"It's maddening to see Drax announcing record profits while its workers strike to avoid a real-terms pay cut, and its customers suffer fuel poverty," said Greenpeace UK's head of UK climate, Mel Evans. "Meanwhile Drax's biomass power is built on deforestation, environmental racism, and questionable carbon accounting. The government needs to end the subsidies supporting this unsustainable business, claw back these massive profits and use the money to insulate people's homes and scale up real renewable energy like onshore and offshore wind and solar."

In response a Drax spokesperson said: "Drax plays a vital role in UK energy security and is this country's biggest renewable power generator by output, providing enough reliable, renewable electricity for four million homes, whatever the weather. We have positive relationships with many key local stakeholders in Yorkshire, supporting over 3,400 jobs and contributing almost £570m in GDP to the region.

"Biomass has played a crucial role in displacing fossil fuels and supporting more intermittent renewables like wind and solar - enabling Britain's electricity grid to decarbonise at a faster rate than any other in the world. In the coming years, we plan to invest billions of pounds into accelerating our plans to produce more renewable energy, deliver carbon removals through UK and international BECCS, and reduce our own emissions."

The company also again defended its biomass sourcing policy, insisting the forests that it sources woodchips from are not harvested for biomass and instead supply sustainably managed timber that is used in a range of wooden products, with Drax then providing a market for material such as sawdust, forest residuals, and low-grade wood which often has no other commercial use.