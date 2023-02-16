'Imminent emissions inflection point': Why global CO2 from fossil fuels could peak in 2025

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

There is growing confidence that clean technologies could start to squeeze the dominance of fossil fuels across the global economy, and potentially sooner than previously thought

Whisper it, but is the dominance of fossil fuels across the global economy finally starting to wane? Such a prospect may be difficult to imagine right now, given the record profits being funnelled into...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Above the canopy: The peatland rainforest towers aiming to transform climate science

Government hands out £12.4m to green manufacturing projects

Most read
01

Conscious quitting? Employees turned off by weak corporate sustainability plans, survey finds

16 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

'Major leaps forward': Octopus launches heat pump as cheap as a gas boiler

14 February 2023 • 3 min read
03

Amazon sinks €1.5m into 'world first' seaweed farm between offshore wind turbines

16 February 2023 • 2 min read
04

ONS: Green economy delivers record revenues and jobs

16 February 2023 • 4 min read
05

UK's global offshore wind lead squeezed despite near 100GW pipeline

15 February 2023 • 4 min read

More on Energy

ONS: Green economy delivers record revenues and jobs
Energy

ONS: Green economy delivers record revenues and jobs

Official data on the performance of the Low Carbon and Renewable Energy Economy reveals revenues and jobs surged throughout 2021

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 February 2023 • 4 min read
'Disappointing': Barclays has a new oil sands policy, but does it go far enough?
Energy

'Disappointing': Barclays has a new oil sands policy, but does it go far enough?

Update to fossil fuel financing policy sees firm enact new rules on tar sands and coal, but leaves controversial oil and gas financing policy intact

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 February 2023 • 5 min read
A visualisation of the project | Credit: Orsted
Energy

Carbon Clean inks CCUS deal with Ørsted for green shipping fuel plant

Carbon captured through Carbon Clean's technology set to be used as a feedstock for producing e-methanol

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 February 2023 • 2 min read