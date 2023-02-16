'Imminent emissions inflection point': Why global CO2 from fossil fuels could peak in 2025

There is growing confidence that clean technologies could start to squeeze the dominance of fossil fuels across the global economy, and potentially sooner than previously thought
Whisper it, but is the dominance of fossil fuels across the global economy finally starting to wane? Such a prospect may be difficult to imagine right now, given the record profits being funnelled into...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial