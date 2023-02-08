Business needs reassurance that government is serious about net zero

It is time for Ministers to back up climate targets with the requisite investment, writes Osborne Clarke's James Watson
Last month, businesses received the unwelcome news that the current price cap on their energy costs under the Energy Bill Relief Scheme would be replaced with a new Energy Bill Discount Scheme. The new...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial