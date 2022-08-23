'We need a new paradigm': Can the world ditch 'directionless' growth for a fairer, net zero economy?

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
The book warns that directionless economic growth is destroying societies and the planet | Credit: iStock
Image:

The book warns that directionless economic growth is destroying societies and the planet | Credit: iStock

A 'giant leap' in economic thinking is needed to stave off climate and societal catastrophe, according to a group of leading experts

Left unchecked, rising inequality and poverty will lead to worsening social and geopolitical tensions, creating vastly more dysfunctional societies and volatile economies that make it far more difficult...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

For net zero, the cost of living and NHS: Britain's next PM must double-down on active travel

How can the UK encourage greener, cheaper energy behaviours this winter?

Most read
01

How serious are the supply chain issues buffeting the offshore wind sector?

16 August 2022 • 9 min read
02

Octopus Energy expands discounted 'Fan Club' tariff to households near West Yorkshire wind turbine

18 August 2022 • 3 min read
03

'Future energy super basins': Study reveals how only half of world's oil and gas regions are well-placed for energy transition

18 August 2022 • 4 min read
04

'Major turning point': Octopus Energy and National Grid ESO hail V2G tech milestone

22 August 2022 • 3 min read
05

'The opposite is true': Solar industry rubbishes claims it poses threat to UK farmland

19 August 2022 • 7 min read

More on Policy

Government again rejects calls for energy-saving drive
Policy

Government again rejects calls for energy-saving drive

Government insists energy use remains a 'decision for individuals', as accused Liz Truss of having 'sewage on her hands' over water quality spending cuts

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 August 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

How can the UK encourage greener, cheaper energy behaviours this winter?

Consumer behaviour change must carry almost a third of the weight of delivering net zero - and there are plenty of policy options at the next PM's disposal, argues think tank Onward

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 August 2022 • 12 min read
Credit: iStock
Transport

'Positive impact': Cycling and walking to be offered on prescription

Shared transport charity welcomes new proposal, which could play a key role in boosting public health and delivering on net zero transport goals

Amber Rolt
clock 23 August 2022 • 2 min read