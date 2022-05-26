'A sticking plaster': The green economy reacts to Energy Profits Levy and household bills support

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 15 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Green business figures, campaigners, politicians, academics and energy experts give their verdict on the government's windfall tax U-turn

The Chancellor this afternoon caved to weeks of political pressure for a windfall tax and announced a temporary levy on oil and gas company record profits in order to raise an estimated £5bn annually for...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now Try 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Royal Mail, Co-op and Marks & Spencer pension schemes target net zero

Davos should showcase how corporate climate targets are translating into action

Most read
01

HSBC AM head of responsible investing: 'Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?'

20 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

Not so moral money?

20 May 2022 • 11 min read
03

Reports: HSBC suspends responsible investing head after controversial climate speech

23 May 2022 • 2 min read
04

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

20 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

'Inaction is a far costlier choice': How 3C of climate warming could cost global economy $178tr

24 May 2022 • 6 min read

More on Taxation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Picture by Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street
Politics

Government taps oil and gas profits to help pay for fresh £15bn energy bills support

U-turn will see oil and gas firms to help pay additional 25 per cent windfall tax on profits to help pay for fresh measures to support households with soaring energy bills

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 May 2022 • 8 min read
Rooftops in Jordanhill, West Glasgow | Credit: iStock
Policy

The UK's net zero target is under threat because there's no plan to pay for it

Building decarbonisation is critical to delivering a net zero Britain, but neither the Treasury nor Scottish government have set out a vision for how a mass green homes retrofit programme could be funded, writes Glasgow Caledonian University’s Keith Baker...

Keith Baker, Glasgow Caledonian University
clock 26 May 2022 • 4 min read
Germany holds the G7 presidency in 2022
Politics

G7: Coal, energy security and biodiversity top UK agenda for Berlin meeting

Environment and energy ministers from world’s leading seven economies meet in Berlin this week to amid pressure to ramp up climate and nature commitments

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 May 2022 • 4 min read