'Scary numbers': As climate losses mount, how should insurers contend with the existential threat facing the industry?

Property insurers already count the mounting costs of climate damage in the hundreds of billions, and must take a more active role in combatting the risks, an industry-backed report argues
Few industries are more exposed to the frontline of the climate crisis than property insurance. It is the sector where the multi-billion economic costs of the physical damage wrought by our increasingly...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial