'Scary numbers': As climate losses mount, how should insurers contend with the existential threat facing the industry?

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
'Scary numbers': As climate losses mount, how should insurers contend with the existential threat facing the industry?

Property insurers already count the mounting costs of climate damage in the hundreds of billions, and must take a more active role in combatting the risks, an industry-backed report argues

Few industries are more exposed to the frontline of the climate crisis than property insurance. It is the sector where the multi-billion economic costs of the physical damage wrought by our increasingly...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

The sustainability leader's guide to climate targets and disclosure

'Welcome shift in attitude': MPs and Ministers find common ground on 'unacceptable' water pollution

Most read
01

Octopus Energy backs Morocco-UK solar link project

12 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

'Missed opportunity': Ministers shelve sustainability disclosure rules, commit to binding environmental policy principles

12 May 2022 • 6 min read
03

Powering Net Zero Pact: SSE, Siemens, GE Renewables join pledge for 'fair and just' net zero transition

11 May 2022 • 4 min read
04

'Climate security is energy security': Alok Sharma urges world to 'break dependency on fossil fuels'

16 May 2022 • 8 min read
05

Government accused of seeking 'US-style' system of environmental regulation

13 May 2022 • 5 min read

More on Risk

Skyscrapers in New York City | Credit: iStock
Management

The sustainability leader's guide to climate targets and disclosure

Assessing emissions and climate risk, then setting targets and reporting on progress, is a complex yet urgent undertaking – BusinessGreen's latest webinar with Planetly's Micha Schildmann offered a blueprint for effective corporate climate governance...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 17 May 2022 • 10 min read
'Catastrophic water shortages': How cities around the world are facing up to worsening drought risks
Climate change

'Catastrophic water shortages': How cities around the world are facing up to worsening drought risks

London among a host of world-cities at serious risk of water shortages in the coming decades, according to new analysis from Christian Aid

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 May 2022 • 6 min read
Government accused of seeking 'US-style' system of environmental regulation
Policy

Government accused of seeking 'US-style' system of environmental regulation

Long-awaited publication of government's environmental principles for policymaking triggers warnings from NGOs that green protections could now be watered down

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 May 2022 • 5 min read