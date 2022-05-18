Sea Change: Green energy giant Ørsted reveals plans to help 'rewild' North Sea

Still image from the Ørsted x ARK Nature explainer video on how offshore wind farms can go hand in hand with nature. Credit: ARK Nature
Image:

Still image from the Ørsted x ARK Nature explainer video on how offshore wind farms can go hand in hand with nature. Credit: ARK Nature

Partnership with rewilding charity ARK Nature aims to ensure biodiversity is protected through clean energy transition

Shellfish reefs fundamental to the ecological recovery of the North Sea are to be restored as part of a new rewilding project led by Ørsted and ARK Nature.

The partnership between green energy giant Ørsted and Netherlands-based rewilding charity ARK Nature aims to find ways for nature restoration and renewable energy infrastructure to co-exist as governments look to accelerate the global green energy transition.

The scheme will specifically test the potential of applying rewilding principles around renewables project, with the first initiative attempting restore shellfish reefs via a new Marine FieldLab.

Currently, there are very few places remaining in the North Sea where shellfish larvae can attach and create new reefs. But insights gained from the project aim to help develop the best ways to scale up work globally to ensure an overall net-positive impact on nature when building offshore wind farms.

"When it comes to tackling the climate crisis and biodiversity loss, there's a real need for speed. We need urgent action - but that speed must not come at the expense of nature, and Ørsted believes it doesn't have to. With this new collaboration, I'm excited to add to our existing, ambitious global biodiversity programme," said Rasmus Errboe, head of region for continental Europe at Ørsted. "Together with ARK, Ørsted will implement innovative new restoration projects and study how rewilding can contribute to improving the health of our oceans, and how the offshore wind sector can enhance that contribution."

Ørsted has a stated an ambition to deliver renewable energy that has a net-positive biodiversity impact for all new energy projects commissioned by 2030.

Jos Rademakers, CEO of ARK Nature, said: "ARK Nature and Ørsted are ultimately pursuing the same goal: self-sustaining, healthy oceans. We'll aim to restore the vital natural processes and contribute to creating wind farms that have an overall positive impact on nature and humanity. And we know we have to deliver that impact as soon as we possibly can."

The news comes just days after Orsted also announced a separate project to try and develop artificial coral reefs around the base of offshore wind turbines.

