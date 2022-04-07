Future Biogas unveils plans for 32 CO2 storage tanks for North Sea-bound emissions

Anaerobic digestion developer Future Biogas has unveiled plans to build dozens of carbon dioxide storage tanks on the Humber Estuary designed to serve as a stopping off point for emissions captured at its biogas plants en route to permanent storage sites under the North Sea.

The Saltend Chemicals Park announced yesterday that Future Biogas had confirmed plans to build 32 CO2 storage tanks "worth tens of millions of pounds" by 2024 at a dedicated site within the complex.

The build-to specification tanks will hold CO2 captured at anaerobic digestion plants operated by Future Biogas across the UK, which will be shipped to the facility in liquified form on trucks. The gas will then remain in the storage tanks as it awaits export in specialised ships to the Northern Lights carbon capture and storage project, currently being developed in Norwegian waters by Equinor, Shell, and Total Energies.

Future Biogas CEO Philipp Lukas said the project was set to become an "integral part" part of the UK's carbon capture and storage supply chain.

"The environment at Saltend is ideal - the park has fantastic facilities, experienced people, and infrastructure which will support early exports to Northern Lights whilst being complementary to [the] Zero Carbon Humber [industrial decarbonisation project] in the future," he said. "We are looking forward to 2025 when the first deliveries of green-CO2 removed from the atmosphere roll into Saltend for onward transportation to permanent sequestration."

Saltend Chemicals Park owner Px Group, which will be involved in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the CO2 storage park, said the tanks would be able to hold 200,000 of liquified CO2 annually by mid-2025, a figure that is then set to double by the end of 2028.

Garry Gibbon, commercial manager at PX Group, said the deal was testament to the quality of the complex's facilities and its proficiency in handling complex, high-hazard materials. "Once again we have seen our commitment to top-class infrastructure at Saltend reap rewards," he said. "The development of Future Biogas is testament to the facilities and expertise on site."

Future Biogas currently operates more than 10 plants across the UK, which convert a wide range of feedstocks - including maize, rye, barley, and grass - into biogas that is either used to generate low carbon electricity for the grid, or upgraded into biomethane and fed into the national gas network.

The company first announced its plans to construct a port facility on the Humber last year when it announced its intention to build 25 new biogas plants with carbon capture and storage capabilities by 2028. It said it intends to sell carbon offsets generated by permanent CO2 storage to corporate buyers seeking to offset their emisisons.

The project forms part of a wave of carbon capture and storage and hydrogen focused developments planned for the Humber as part of the East Coast Cluster Project, which has been earmarked by the government to become one of the UK's first Zero Carbon Industrial Hubs. Developers are currently awaiting clarification from the government on the policy framework that is intended to ensure they can fund the development of carbon capture infrastructure across the region.