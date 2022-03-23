Reports: Cabinet rift emerges over push to loosen planning rules for onshore wind in England

As the government grapples with its emergency strategy for shoring-up energy security after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there continue to be major disagreements within cabinet over whether planning rules put in place in 2015 to stymie onshore wind expansion should be lifted, according to the BBC.

While the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several of his colleagues, including the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, appear to be supportive of lifting planning restrictions to help foster development of home-grown onshore wind power to curb reliance on fossil fuel imports from Russia and tackle surging energy bills, reports in the media suggest some of their senior colleagues view wind turbines as a blight on the countryside.

The BBC has reported this morning that a number of senior Cabinet members still strongly oppose any relaxing of planning rules, quoting one source who claimed there was "very, very little" support for the idea.

It follows comments from Kwarteng just yesterday, who in an an interview the i newspaper said the upcoming Energy Security Strategy would include plans to relax planning rules introduced under then-Prime Minster David Cameron in 2015 which effectively banned new onshore wind development in England.

In the interview, the Secretary of State suggested that as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the UK's push to achieve net zero, people in the UK were now far more open to onshore wind development than they were seven years ago when the effective ban was first introduced after pressure from Conservative MPs.

"I think the Prime Minister has been very clear that onshore wind has got to be part of the mix and we've got to look at planning," the told the newspaper. "We are not saying we are going to scrap all planning rules, and all of these things have got to be in line with community support."

Kwarteng conceded there had been disagreements over the contents of the Energy Security Plan, confirming reports that a rift was responsible for publication of the plan being pushed back by a week.

But he claimed that despite some initial pushback about plans to rapidly scale nuclear power in the UK, the Treasury was coming around to the idea. "To be fair to the Treasury they've committed to nuclear projects, they're fully behind SMRs [small-scale nuclear reactors that Rolls Royce are developing]," he said. "You are right to say that it is challenging but I think there is movement from the Treasury because rolling on to 2050 nuclear is going to be part of the grid."

The current planning regime, which requires local authorities in England to explicitly support wind farms for schemes to get the go-ahead, have brought onshore wind development to a near standstill in England in recent years, with very few new projects having been built since 2015.

Businesses, politicians and campaigners have long called for the effective ban to be lifted in order to deliver on the UK's 2050 climate targets, particularly as onshore wind is far quicker to construct than offshore wind farms, and is also one of the cheapest forms of new electricity generation available, alongside solar.

And now these calls have grown stronger in the wake of skyrocketing energy bills and the drive reduce the UK's imports of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

Jack Richardson, climate programmes manager at the Conservative Environment Network (CEN), said attitudes towards onshore wind had changed in the eight years that had passed since Cameron's government first announced the effective ban. "We're not in 2014 anymore and it's great to have a Business Secretary who knows that," he wrote. "Lift the ban and let's get whooshing."

Onshore wind is:



✅ Cheap

✅ Quick

✅ Popular

✅ Proven



We're not in 2014 anymore and it's great to have a Business Sec who knows that. Lift the ban and let's get whooshing.https://t.co/W6lZuZhtHa — Jack Richardson (@JackRdsn) March 22, 2022

However, Richard Howard, research director at Aurora Energy Research, cautioned that lifting the current effective ban in England would not necessarily precipitate a rush of new onshore wind projects, given that developers would only pursue projects that were cost competitive with those backed by government in Scotland.

"It's worth saying that even if the moratorium on onshore wind in England is lifted, projects would still have to compete with cheaper projects in Scotland in the CFD [Contract for Difference] auction - so might not be the rush of projects that some ministers want/fear," he wrote on Twitter.

Briefings provided to media by senior ministers in recent days suggest the delayed Energy Security Strategy is likely to focus largely on ramping up the UK's supplies of nuclear energy, boosting clean energy generation, helping consumers make their homes more energy efficient, and increasing North Sea oil and gas production.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister told nuclear leaders that he wanted the zero-emission power source to cover a quarter of the UK's electricity needs, a target that would require major investment in new nuclear capacity over the coming years. It came after a reports claiming Johnson is "privately frustrated" with Sunak over his "apparent resistance" to nuclear.

Speculation about the Energy Security Strategy comes as Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce limited measures to help people with the cost of living, including a cut to fuel tax, in the Spring Statement later today.

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.