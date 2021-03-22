Avoiding a climate culture war: How can the UK maintain broad support for net zero action?

Extinction Rebellion protestors blocking a road in Westminster in 2019
Extinction Rebellion protestors blocking a road in Westminster in 2019
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Difficult policy questions lie ahead that could sow seeds of division – but could a 'patriotic sense of national mission' help smooth the path to net zero emissions?

Just as the UK finds itself leading the world's efforts to set out on an epoch-defining economic transition to a net zero economy, the country - from both a political and cultural standpoint - has rarely...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news