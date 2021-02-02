'Wake-up call': The green economy reacts to the Dasgupta Review on biodiversity
Politicians, green business groups and campaigners broadly welcome calls to embed nature considerations more deeply into economic decision making
It has been compared to the hugely influential Stern Review on the Economics of Climate Change 15 years ago, which famously framed global warming as the greatest and most wide-ranging market failure ever...
More news
Embed nature into economic decision-making, landmark biodiversity review urges
Landmark Dasgupta Review on the Economics of Biodiversity commissioned by the Treasury argues for major overhaul in how economic success is measured in order to turn the tide of nature destruction
North Sea oil and gas emissions data prompts calls for flaring ban
Flaring and venting of gas in the North Sea released nearly 20 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent between 2015 and 2019, data obtained by Greenpeace shows
NextEnergy Renewables targets £300m London Stock Exchange flotation
Clean energy investor seeking investment to grow its solar, wind and batteries portfolio, as Green Investment Group unveils new solar business Cero Generation