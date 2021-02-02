A light at the end of the tunnel
We must optimise the use of the seabed for wind power in a way that supports the economy and is sensitive to our precious marine environment, writes The Crown Estate's Huub den Rooijen
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that risks that seem distant and remote can materialise in real life with devastating consequences. The risk of catastrophic climate change impacts were...
'Wake-up call': The green economy reacts to the Dasgupta Review on biodiversity
Politicians, green business groups and campaigners broadly welcome calls to embed nature considerations more deeply into economic decision making
Embed nature into economic decision-making, landmark biodiversity review urges
Landmark Dasgupta Review on the Economics of Biodiversity commissioned by the Treasury argues for major overhaul in how economic success is measured in order to turn the tide of nature destruction
North Sea oil and gas emissions data prompts calls for flaring ban
Flaring and venting of gas in the North Sea released nearly 20 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent between 2015 and 2019, data obtained by Greenpeace shows