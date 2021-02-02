A light at the end of the tunnel

We must optimise the use of the seabed for wind power in a way that supports the economy and is sensitive to our precious marine environment, writes The Crown Estate's Huub den Rooijen

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that risks that seem distant and remote can materialise in real life with devastating consequences. The risk of catastrophic climate change impacts were...

