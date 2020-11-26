Spending Review and National Infrastructure Strategy: Five key takeaways
BusinessGreen rounds up the top green headlines from government's latest slew of fiscal and policy announcements
Following the £12bn green investment drive underpinning the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution last week, there was cautious hope in the green economy that further supportive...
The clock keeps ticking
Climate change and the green recovery was notably sidelined by Rishi Sunak in a speech that added little to the 'Build Back Better' vision the government touted over the summer