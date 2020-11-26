Are Amazon and Apple 'dodging responsibility' for the escalating e-waste crisis?
Environmental Audit Commitee argues electronic and retail giants need to join their brick and mortar rivals in contributing more to a circular economy, but the tech powerhouses insist they are leading efforts to tackle global e-waste mountain
MPs have accused tech giants such as Amazon and Apple of "dodging their environmental responsibilities for the products they sell" in a scating new report detailing the global environmental damage caused...
More news
Sachet away: MPs and business leaders call for ban on plastic sample sachets
Campaign estimates 122 billion plastic sachets containing free samples of perfumes, skincare, and other products are produced each year
Dogger Bank offshore wind farm: SSE and Equinor to invest £6bn in first phases
Plans for phase one and two of world's largest offshore wind project in North Sea formally reach financial close
Low emission broadband installations: Sky adds 151 smart plug-in hybrid vans to engineering fleet
Ford to supply 151 plug-in hybrid engineering vans to Sky following successful 12-month trial of prototype featuring geo-fencing technology that switches to electric mode in low emission areas
The clock keeps ticking
Climate change and the green recovery was notably sidelined by Rishi Sunak in a speech that added little to the 'Build Back Better' vision the government touted over the summer