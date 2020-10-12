Net Zero Festival: The public case for net zero

VIDEO: Vicki Cooke co-founder of BritainThinks, shares some key insights on the public mood six months since lockdown measures were imposed in the UK

Drawing on the coronavirus diaries of 50 people the strategy consultancy followed through the pandemic, more than 150 focus groups, 200 in-depth interviews, and polling, the research reveals much about public attitudes to climate change, net zero, the economy and lifestyles more generally, and signals strong desire for change coming out of the current crisis.

However, if support for net zero is to be maintained, and behaviour and lifestyle changes welcomed by the public, there are a number of critical lessons for businesses and policymakers to keep in mind, as Cooke explains in her video - which can be watched in full above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the world's first Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 30 September featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand through the Net Zero Festival website.

Delegates at the Net Zero Festival are also invited to sign up for the Net Zero Skills Summit, which takes place today (October 12th) and will feature a keynote address from National Grid's executive director Nicola Shaw and an interview with Sharan Burrow, General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation.