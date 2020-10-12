Net Zero Skills Summit - Live Blog

Catch up on all the latest news, top speakers and in-depth discussion from BusinessGreen's Net Zero Skills Summit, looking at how to bridge the skills gap faced by the net zero transition and maximise the job opportunities from a green recovery

Hosted as part of the recent Net Zero Festival, the inaugural Net Zero Skills Summit today brings together top businesses, policymakers, educational organisations, unions, and campaigners to jointly explore how to bridge the skills gap faced by the net zero transition and maximise the job opportunities that will come with a 'green recovery'.

Recent reports suggest the wider green economy is set to create anywhere between a million and 2.2 million green jobs in support of the UK's net zero emissions goal. And yet, there is also credible argument that as the economy decarbonises fully every job will become a net zero job, with everyone's skills having to evolve to deliver low carbon infrastructure and enable sustainable business practices. Across energy, transport, construction, agriculture, manufacturing, retail, and services, millions of green jobs will be created and millions more roles will be transformed.

Delivered in partnership with National Grid, the digital Net Zero Skills Summit will bring together all the key stakeholders - corporate executives and union representatives, policymakers and campaigners, graduates and apprentices, teachers and recruiters - to discuss how to tackle the net zero skills challenge and seize the huge opportunities offered by a green recovery.

