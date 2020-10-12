If government is serious about net zero, it must implement a UK Emissions Trading System in 2021
The Chancellor is reportedly considering a hike in carbon prices to help raise revenues and accelerate the net zero transition, but as Dr. Danial Sturge and George Day argue, carbon pricing is complex and won't deliver net zero emissions on its own
Last week the Prime Minister spoke of "a green industrial revolution that in the next 10 years will create hundreds of thousands if not millions of jobs". Low carbon energy innovation can be the key engine...
More news
Report: Climate risk increases cost of sovereign borrowing
New research highlights relationship between climate risk and sovereign risk, and outlines steps governments can take to avoid 'ever-worsening' spiral of climate vulnerability and unsustainable debt burdens
Net Zero Skills Summit - Live Blog
Catch up on all the latest news, top speakers and in-depth discussion from BusinessGreen's Net Zero Skills Summit, looking at how to bridge the skills gap faced by the net zero transition and maximise the job opportunities from a green recovery
Net Zero Festival: The public case for net zero
VIDEO: Vicki Cooke co-founder of BritainThinks, shares some key insights on the public mood six months since lockdown measures were imposed in the UK
Eat out to help out the planet: Majority of UK diners are willing to switch to sustainable dishes
Concern about the environment among British diners has grown by nearly 40 per cent, since the pandemic struck, according to fresh polling from the Sustainable Restaurant Association