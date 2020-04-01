COP26 Climate Summit postponed until 2021 as coronavirus fears grow

BREAKING: With key Glasgow venue set to be turned into a field hospital, UN and UK government conclude crucial climate summit must be delayed until next year

The crucial COP26 climate summit in Glasgow will be postponed until next year in response to the escalating global coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations and the UK government have jointly confirmed.

Following a conference call with key UN delegations this afternoon, the decision was finalised to seek a new date for the crucial two week conference, which had been scheduled for this November.

A new date for the summit in 2021 is now due to be set out "in due course" after further discussion with all parties, the UK government said.

Announcing the decision to postpone, COP26 President and UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma said the world was "currently facing an unprecedented global challenge and countries are rightly focusing their efforts on saving lives and fighting Covid-19".

"That is why we have decided to reschedule COP26," he added. "We will continue working tirelessly with our partners to deliver the ambition needed to tackle the climate crisis and I look forward to agreeing a new date for the conference."

The government said resheduling the "vital" summit would allow more time for necessary preparations to take place, and that it would continue to work with all involved "to increase climate ambition, build resilience, and lower emissions"

The UK government had previously signalled it was keen to see the summit proceed this year if at all possible, but in recent days the scale of the disruption to both logistical and diplomatic preparations for the conference has escalated dramatically.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed yesterday that the SEC conference venue in Glasgow, which was central to the government's COP26 plans, is to be converted into a field hospital ahead of an anticipated surge in coronavirus cases.

At the same time the London Excel centre, which had been touted as a back-up venue for COP26, has already been converted into a 4,000 bed field hospital.

The government remains optimistic the peak of the coronavirus outbreak will have long since passed by the autumn, but some worst case scenarios have indicated that additional NHS capacity may be required for months to come.

Moreover, concerns remain over the viability of jetting in tens of thousands of delegates to Glasgow when some countries are likely to still have lock down conditions and international travel restrictions in place for much of this year.

Diplomats have also reluctantly accepted that the disruption caused by the coronavirus crisis has impacted the chances of delivering a successful Summit.

Confirming the decision today, UN Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa said that while Covid-19 was the most urgent threat facing humanity today "we cannot forget that climate change is the biggest threat facing humanity over the long-term".

"Soon, economies will restart," she added. "This is a chance for nations to recover better, to include the most vulnerable in those plans, and a chance to shape the 21st century economy in ways that are clean, green, healthy, just, safe and more resilient. In the meantime, we continue to support and to urge nations to significantly boost climate ambition in line with the Paris Agreement."

COP26 had been slated to be the most important international climate summit since the Paris Agreement was finalised in 2015, with governments tasked with beefing up their national climate action plans and finalising the rulebook for the Paris Accord.

But officials had been facing significant challenges on both fronts. The US is poised to quit the accord while a number of key countries remain reluctant to enhance their national decarbonisation plans, known as NDCs in the UN jargon - a fact underlined this week by Japan's submission of a plan that failed to upgrade its previous emissions target. Meanwhile, last year's COP25 Summit ended in acrimony after a handful of countries blocked efforts to finalise crucial rules for carbon markets and complete the Paris Agreement's rulebook.

But the coronavirus pandemic has further amplified these challenges, effectively halting shuttle diplomacy efforts from the UK and those countries pushing for bolder climate action, while forcing governments around the world to dedicate all their resources to combating the spread of the coronavirus and readying an economic response. Plans for an ambitious EU and China bilateral agreement on climate change in the run up to COP26, a flurry of deep decarbonisation pledges from developing economies, and upgraded NDCs from key emerging economies have all been disrupted as governments have scrambled to boost their resilience to the crisis.

In contrast, insiders and close observers of the UN process are increasingly hopeful that delaying COP26 until 2021 could increase the chances of a successful outcome on multiple fronts.

The original November date for COP26 was set to be overshadowed by the US Presidential election, but a postponed Summit would have clarity over whether a re-elected President Trump delivered on his plan to quit the Paris Agreement or whether a Democrat President immediately returned the US to the accord while confirming a new net zero goal for the world's largest economy.

Equally, a COP26 Summit in 2021 would coincide with the UK's hosting of the annual G7 Summit and allow the government to position climate action as central to the global recovery following the coronavirus pandemic.

BusinessGreen understands plans are already underway amongst countries that are committed to bolder climate action to make risk management, economic resilience, and sustainable recovery key planks of a rescheduled summit.

In a call with China's President Xi Jinping last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a hint as to this new strategy, with the leaders agreeing that COP26 and the next Biodiversity COP Summit, which was slated for this autumn in China, present "good opportunities for the two sides to promote international cooperation in health and epidemic prevention".

Precise details on the timing for the new summit are now expected in the coming months, with speculation also mounting that following budget overruns and a series of rows with the Scottish government over the original plans COP26 the Westminster government could review moving the venue to London.

Should COP26 be resheduled for next summer, it would potentially come in the wake of the latest global climate science assessment report from the influential Independent Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in April 2021. It would also come during the same year in which the UK is due to host the G7 meeting as president, while Italy - co-host of COP26 alongside the UK - is set to host the G20 summit for the first time in its history in 2021.

Christiana Figueres, the former UN climate chief who had a key role in brokering the Paris Agrement in 2015, was among several top climate figures who welcomed the decision to postpone the event, emphasising the immediate priority of safeguarding public safety during the pandemic. But she also stressed that rapid action from gobal governments to address the climate crisis remained as critical as ever.

"Public health, safety and wellbeing are paramount, and we must do whatever we can to halt the spread of Covid-19," she said. "While we may need to postpone our diplomatic gatherings, there can be no pushing off the urgent need for climate action in 2020. The science tells us emissions must peak this year if we want to limit warming to 1.5C, and the Paris Agreement set the COP26 summit as the moment when all countries would ramp up their targets in line with the steep emissions decline we need to see in this decisive next decade.

"If governments put health, nature regeneration and climate action at the core of every decision they make in recovering from this pandemic, we can emerge as a stronger and more resilient society, and ensure the COP26 puts us on track to a safer climate future."

It is not the first time a COP summit has faced major logistical difficulties. Last year, just four weeks before it was due to host the COP25 summit in Santiago, the Chilean government was forced to move the Summit as a result of major social unrest across the country. The event was then moved at short notice to Madrid, but subsequent talks there in December aimed at finalising the details of the Paris Agreement were widely seen as a disappointment, heaping even greater pressure on COP26 in Glasgow to deliver a successful outcome.

Helen Clarkson, CEO of the international non-profit The Climate Group, said the postponement of the summit was "sad" but "the right decision in the circumstances".

"A huge international diplomatic effort is required to secure greater national commitments to deliver on the Paris Agreement and that is incredibly challenging right now," she added. "In the meantime, we know our networks of businesses and subnational governments will continue to drive the climate agenda."