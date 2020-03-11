Budget 2020: The green economy reacts
BusinessGreen rounds up all the reaction to Rishi Sunak's tax and spending plans from green businesses, politicians, think tanks and academics
Today, just weeks after his promotion to the second most powerful job in the country, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled the government's Budget for the coming year and beyond, outlining a multi-billion...
Rishi Sunak's first Budget provides a down payment on a net zero future
Critics are right to highlight the many gaps in the government's climate plans, but the Budget needs to be seen as part of an evolving and genuinely ambitious strategy
Budget: Chancellor promises green R&D and infrastructure blitz
Funding for CCS, flood defences, and nuclear fusion to the fore in coronavirus stimulus Budget, but continued fuel duty freeze angers environmental campaigners
