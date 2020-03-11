Budget: Chancellor promises green R&D and infrastructure blitz

Funding for CCS, flood defences, and nuclear fusion to the fore in coronavirus stimulus Budget, but continued fuel duty freeze angers environmental campaigners

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has today sought to beef up its net zero transition plans in the face of the escalating coronavirus crisis, unveiling a raft of new green spending plans and policy moves designed to deliver on the government's promise "to be the first in history to leave our natural environment in a better state than we found it".

In a speech inevitably dominated by the government's £30bn emergency coronavirus response package, Sunak still dedicated a lengthy section to the government's climate plans, announcing new measures to step up clean tech R&D, increase taxes on pollution, accelerate the roll out of electric vehicles, double flood defence spending over the course of the Parliament, and deliver new funding for carbon capture and storage projects and nature-based emission reduction initiatives.

The Chancellor also hinted that further green infrastructure and R&D plans would be announced as part of the delayed National Infrastructure Strategy and this autumn's Spending Review.

However, some environmental campaigners were left disappointed after the Chancellor backed away from mooted plans to end the fuel duty freeze and confirmed that new road building projects would play a major role in a promised £175bn infrastructure spending surge over the next five years.

Introducing a raft of environmental measures, Sunak said the Budget would deliver on the government's promise to "deliver green growth and protect the environment", arguing that a healthy environment is critical to a healthy economy.

"There can be no lasting prosperity for our people, if we do not protect our planet," he said, arguing that environmental action would form a key plank of the government's "Plan for Prosperity", helping to "create the high skill, high wage, low carbon jobs of the future [and develop] completely new industries in our regions and nations".

Pledging to "raise our productivity and lift our quality of life even as we cut our emissions", he promised that the Treasury's imminent Net Zero Review would "set out the Government's strategic choices ahead of COP26 later this year". But he also insisted that today's Budget would mark the "first steps" in that process.

Central to the new plans was a commitment to "increase taxes on pollution", which will see the government raise the Climate Change Levy (CCL) on gas for businesses in a bid to encourage investments in energy efficiency and green heat technologies.

"Electricity is now a cleaner energy form than gas - but our Climate Change Levy - paid by companies - taxes electricity at a higher rate," Sunak said. "So, as another step towards equalising the rates and encouraging energy efficiency, from April 2022 I'm freezing the levy on electricity and raising it on gas."

There was also positive news for green heating, with the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme extended for another two years until March 2022, alongside a new allocation of flexible tariff guarantees to non-domestic RHI in March next year. The government these efforts would "provide investment certainty for the larger and more cost-effective renewable heat projects".

At the same time, he added, steps would be taken to support the most energy-intensive industries to transition to net zero, by extending for a further two years the Climate Change Agreements scheme that offers firms tax breaks against the CCL if they invest in approved energy saving measures.

Meanwhile, the Budget documents revealed plans "to encourage more environmentally-friendly ways of heating homes and other buildings" through the introduction of a Green Gas Levy "to help fund the use of greener fuels".

Sunak also confirmed plans to move ahead with the government's manifesto promise to introduce a new plastics packaging tax, confirming that from April 2022 the government will charge manufacturers and importers £200 per tonne on packaging made of less than 30 per cent recycled plastic. "That will increase the use of recycled plastic in packaging by 40 per cent - equal to carbon savings of nearly 200,000 tonnes," he said.

And he confirmed previously trailed plans to limit red diesel tax relief in order to curb air pollution and emissions, while encouraging investment in emerging clean technologies such as fuel cells.

Currently construction and some other sectors enjoy a red diesel duty rate of just over 11p per litre for diesel, compared to almost 58p per litre as standard. "But the sectors using red diesel are some of the biggest contributors to our air quality problem - emitting nearly 10 per cent of the most noxious gases polluting the air of cities like London," Sunak said. "This is a tax relief on nearly 14 million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year… It's been a £2.4bn tax break for pollution that's also hindered the development of cleaner alternatives. So I will abolish the tax relief for most sectors."

However, he added that agriculture would continue to take advantage of the exemption given the current limited nature of clean alternatives and the cost challenges faced by the sector.

The new tax plans were followed by a series of green spending commitments, including a long-awaited boost for carbon capture and storage (CCS) development and a sharp increase in R&D funding.

Specifically, £800m has been earmarked for a new CCS Infrastructure Fund to support at least two CCS hubs that should support up to 6,000 new low carbon jobs.

Commentators were quick to point out that the funding commitment was still lower than the £1bn demonstration fund that was proposed and then axed by the Cameron administration.

But Sunak hailed the cash injection as evidence of "levelling up in action", while arguing that it would also play a central role in the UK's decarbonisation plans.

In further green infrastructure news, the Chancellor promised £5bn to support gigabit-capable broadband in the hardest to reach places; deliver a doubling of flood defences over the next six years to £5.2bn, as well funding to support communities impacted by this winter's floods; and launch a new £640m Nature for Climate Fund to support natural habitats like woodlands and peat bogs that can act as carbon sinks. "Over the next five years, we will plant around 30,000 hectares of trees - that's a forest larger than Birmingham - and restore 35,000 hectares of peatland," Sunak added.

In addition, the Budget documents confirmed plans for a new £270m Green Heat Network Fund to run between 2022 and 2025, which takes total government support for heat networks to over £500bn.

Sunak also said the government would go beyond its manifesto pledge to double R&D funding to £19bn over the course of the Parliament and instead assign £22bn of R&D funding. Sunak promised more details would come in the Spending Review later this year, but he confirmed £900m had been earmarked for investment in nuclear fusion, space, and EV R&D, while a further £800m would be assigned to a new 'blue skies' science institution modelled on the US ARPA project that has been widely praised by the Prime Minister's advisor Dominic Cummings.

In a bid to head off criticism of his decision not to increase fuel duty, the Chancellor also reiterated the government's commitment to electric vehicles (EVs) promising to spend £500m to support the rollout of new rapid charging hubs for electric cars, so as to ensure drivers are never more than 30 miles away from being able to charge their vehicle. All told, Sunak promised £1bn of funding for green transport infrastructure.

Meanwhile, a further £300m will be provided to help councils to tackle nitrogen dioxide emissions in towns and cities across England and the Treasury today launched a new call for evidence on how Vehicle Excise Duty can "support a reduction in road transport emissions"

"As well as taxing pollution - we will invest and cut taxes on clean transport," Sunak said. "We're introducing a comprehensive package of tax and spend reforms to make it cheaper to buy zero or low emission cars, vans, motorbikes and taxis."

The Budget brought a mixed response from green business groups and campaigners, securing praise for the promise of new green investment programmes and the focus on clean technology, but also sparking calls for the government to stitch its various policy measures together into a clear net zero strategy.

Writing on Twitter, Nick Molho of the Aldersgate Group of business said the Budget "had more focus on environment / climate than most of its predecessors", including a host of "welcome announcements". But he added that to "'get the job done' and close the gaps, UK now needs coherent net zero delivery plan and a stronger Environment Bill."

Sunak particularly angered some environmental groups by announcing a fuel duty freeze on petrol and diesel for the 10th year running, which independent analysis yesterday estimated has led to a five per cent increase in CO2 emissions in the UK over the past decade.

The Chancellor had faced pressure from backbench Conservative MPs fearful of a public backlash over a hike in prices at the pumps, particularly in the midst of coronavirus crisis, and Sunak confirmed the duty freeze would continue.

However, he also offered a hint that fuel duty could rise again in future Budgets, making a point of highlighting its impact on both the environment and the Treasury's coffers.

"I have heard representations that after nine years of being frozen, at a cost of £110bn to the taxpayer, we can no longer afford to freeze fuel duty," said Sunak. "I'm certainly mindful of the fiscal cost and the environmental impacts… But I'm taking considerable steps in this Budget to incentivise cleaner forms of transport. And many working people still rely on their cars. So I'm pleased to announce today that, for another year, fuel duty will remain frozen."

He also promised a massive £27bn funding injection for road building, dubbed "the largest ever investment in English strategic roads", which Sunak said would help deliver the equivalent of 4,000 miles of new roads over the next five years.

Coming at a time when the government also wants to phase-out petrol and diesel car sales by 2035 at the latest, and with transport now the UK's highest emitting sector of the economy, the move faced widespread criticism from green campaigners.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said the fuel duty freeze and road building investment undermined "any hint of climate credibility" in the Budget, and showed that "when it comes to showing how muddled and meagre he is on environment, the Chancellor is absolutely getting it done".

We were told to expect a Budget that put #Climate & environment first.



But behind piecemeal investments and tax tweaks, we've got:



⛽️ Fuel duty freeze

🚗 £27bn in more roads

☀️ Nowhere near enough green infrastructure



How does this "get the environment done"?#Budget2020 — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) March 11, 2020

But green industry groups gave the package a much more effusive welcome, arguing that the new measures laid encouraging foundations ahead of the government's promised "year of climate action" in the run up to the COP26 Summit in Glasgow this autumn.

Luke Warren, chief executive of the Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA), said the new funding for CCS was "really welcome and a very significant step forward". "The UK government has clearly recognised that CCS is an essential tool if we are to achieve the net zero target and they have now taken action to make CCS a reality," he said. "We look forward to working with the Government in the run up to the Spending Review on the detail of how these funds can be used to ensure that CCS is deployed in multiple industrial regions in the 2020s, helping to support their transition to a net zero economy and creating the low carbon sectors of the future. With the UK hosting COP26 this year, we have today sent a strong signal to industry and the world, that the UK is committed to achieving its net zero target and aspires to become a global leader in the development of CCS as part of the global response to climate change."

Similarly, Sir John Armitt, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, welcomed the "level of ambition" set out in the Budget for addressing the UK's infrastructure needs. "We are particularly encouraged by today's announcements on five-year funding settlements for city leaders to invest in local transport improvements, and by the additional investment in electric vehicle charging points, both of which are in line with our National Infrastructure Assessment recommendations," he said. "We also welcome the additional funding for boosting flood protection, though we have repeatedly argued for this to be complemented by the introduction of a national flood resilience standard. These new commitments, among others, are important ingredients, and we look forward to seeing the whole recipe in the Strategy later this spring."

And David Smith, chief executive of Energy Networks Association, praised the focus on delivering new low carbon infrastructure. "The Chancellor clearly recognises the sheer scale of investment needed to deliver Net Zero by 2050," he said. "This Budget will help the UK transition to a much greener future, but it needs to be backed up by bold decisions in the forthcoming government Energy White Paper and the National Infrastructure Strategy. To deliver a Net Zero future, the government needs to support both investment and innovation across the whole energy system. Today's news is good news, but now is the time to build on that."