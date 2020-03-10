'Societal engagement is essential': New study shines light on net zero challenges
Less meat consumption and flying, huge scaling up of carbon capture and clean energy capacity, and transformational changes to land use are all to deliver net zero emissions by 2050, major new study argues
The UK will struggle to reach net zero emissions much before 2050 without "highly speculative" changes to consumer lifestyles, such as slashing flight numbers and meat production, an independent government...
More news
Open Energi debuts fully-automated energy trading system
Trading system will deliver optimum return on investment for energy storage developers, its creators say
Green ice cream: Mackie's debuts emissions-slashing biomass freezer technology
Scottish ice cream maker begins installation of multi-million pound freezer powered by ammonia made from on-site biomass boilers
Why 2020 is the crunch year for climate risk reporting
Companies need to work out how to report their climate exposure or risk regulators stepping in, argues Verisk Maplecroft's Will Nichols
Opus Energy launches 100 per cent renewable power tariff for small firms
UK’s fifth largest business energy supplier, which is owned by Drax, offers fully renewable tariff for new and existing SME customers