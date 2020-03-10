'Societal engagement is essential': New study shines light on net zero challenges

The Energy Systems Catapult research lays bare the 2050 net zero challenge
Less meat consumption and flying, huge scaling up of carbon capture and clean energy capacity, and transformational changes to land use are all to deliver net zero emissions by 2050, major new study argues

The UK will struggle to reach net zero emissions much before 2050 without "highly speculative" changes to consumer lifestyles, such as slashing flight numbers and meat production, an independent government...

