Britain's Brexit negotiating plan: All the key green takeaways

UK free trade deal talks with the EU kick-off next week
With trade deal talks kicking-off on Monday BusinessGreen pulls together the UK's stance on a range of crucial climate and energy issues

To call it a tumultuous road to get to this juncture would be an understatement, but following Boris Johnson's decisive election victory last year, the UK has now left the European Union and is rushing...

