Heathrow expansion decision ruled illegal: The green economy reacts

The Court of Appeal's ruling has left Heathrow expansion plans up in the air
The Court of Appeal's ruling has left Heathrow expansion plans up in the air
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Green businesses, politicians, and environmental groups react to Court of Appeal's momentous ruling against a third Heathrow runway on climate change grounds

Today the Court of Appeal ruled that the government's decision to back plans for a third runway at Heathrow Airport was illegal, as ministers which gave the go-ahead to expansion in 2018 failed to properly...

To continue reading...

More on Aviation

More news