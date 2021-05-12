ADVERTISEMENT

wyke farms

'Supermarket first': Lidl and Wyke Farms to serve up 'carbon neutral' Cheddar cheese

Carbon Accounting

'Supermarket first': Lidl and Wyke Farms to serve up 'carbon neutral' Cheddar cheese

Supermarket and dairy brand team up to develop more sustainable on-farm working practices alongside purchase of 'gold standard' carbon offset credits to boost green credentials of cheese

clock 12 May 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Super Thursday: Green Party heralds early gains in local council elections

07 May 2021 • 1 min read
02

National Grid installs pioneering power flow tech to ease network bottlenecks

10 May 2021 • 2 min read
03

Tesco to ban beer and cider with plastic rings and shrink wrap

11 May 2021 • 3 min read
04

BNEF: Electric vehicles will be cheaper than fossil fuel models by 2027

10 May 2021 • 3 min read
05

Queen's Speech: Environment Bill, skills, and net zero set to be at heart of legislative agenda

11 May 2021 • 4 min read