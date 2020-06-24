World Green Building Council
Goldman Sachs among corporate giants to sign up to net zero buildings
Seven leading firms sign up to the World Green Building Council's Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, as UK Green Finance Institute launches new building efficiency coalition
Helsinki and Valladolid join global property firms in net zero buildings pledge
Cities target net zero building emissions before 2050, as Grosvenor Group and Grimshaw Architects also join World GBC campaign
Top architects declare 'climate emergency'
Winners of prestigious RIBA Stirling prize promise to design more climate-friendly buildings
Survey: Global demand for green buildings to grow 'significantly' by 2021
Poll of 2,000 construction sector participants across five continents points to growing demand for smart, efficient, green buildings in the coming years
'Game-changer': Major European banks partner for green mortgage pilot
BNP Paribas, ING Bank, and Société Générale among the banking giants backing new mortgages offering lower interest rates for most energy efficient homes
Go net zero by 2030: World Green Building Council issues business challenge
Construction and buildings sector should aim to eliminate carbon emissions from buildings by 2030, trade body says