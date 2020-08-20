Report: Construction industry must embrace 'electric decade' to deliver net zero
Covid-19 could turbocharge the construction sector's adoption of electrified equipment in order to cut carbon and pollution, according to industry-backed report
In the wake of the pandemic, the government has sought to place infrastructure and construction at the heart of its Covid-19 recovery strategy, backed by plans for a controversial overhaul of planning...
More news
Ocean Rebellion: XR offshoot trains sights on cruise industry's climate impact
Activist group to carry out ''a series of escalating actions' against The World cruise liner, currently moored in Cornwall
Report: Construction industry must embrace 'electric decade' to deliver net zero
Covid-19 could turbocharge the construction sector's adoption of electrified equipment in order to cut carbon and pollution, according to industry-backed report
Ofgem to probe record £718m grid balancing costs during Covid-19 lockdown
Energy regulator's three month review geared at better managing UK grid costs in future as more renewables and green technologies come online
'Britain can lead the world': Government offers glimpse of CCUS vision for the 2020s
Government sets out plan to establish business models and funding mechanisms to deliver carbon capture and storage at scale in the 2020s