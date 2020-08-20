Report: Construction industry must embrace 'electric decade' to deliver net zero

Advances in battery technology have driven down costs of electric construction equipment
Covid-19 could turbocharge the construction sector's adoption of electrified equipment in order to cut carbon and pollution, according to industry-backed report

In the wake of the pandemic, the government has sought to place infrastructure and construction at the heart of its Covid-19 recovery strategy, backed by plans for a controversial overhaul of planning...

