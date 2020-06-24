women
SDG5: Gender equality
All our coverage on SDG5 and the mission to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.
New Action Plan aims to tackle clean tech gender gap
London Sustainable Development Commission backed report finds that women are under-represented in the clean tech sector
Do women hold the keys to e-mobility take-up? Study points to 'untapped' EV markets
Academic study argues women and retirees are ideal, but largely untapped, market for electric cars
Green economy rallies behind International Women's Day
Key green business figures call for greater women's representation across the sector, as RenewableUK sets minimum quota for female speakers at its events
RenewableUK launches new drive to bring female talent into UK wind industry
'Women into Wind' initiative launches ahead of International Women's Day to encourage more women to join growing renewables sector