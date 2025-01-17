Female founders short-changed by climate tech investors again in 2024

clock • 2 min read
Female founders short-changed by climate tech investors again in 2024

Studies find female-led companies are more profitable than their male counterparts despite not having received anywhere near the level of investment that those led by men, or by men and women together, do

Of the $33.5bn invested in climate tech start-ups in the United States through three quarters in 2024, only $135.8m went to female-founded start-ups. The disparity between US climate tech funding for companies...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Met Office: Record global CO2 rise leaves 1.5C goal hanging by a thread

17 January 2025 • 6 min read
02

Government advances plans to power up first nuclear fusion power plant by 2040

16 January 2025 • 4 min read
03

Reports: Biden confirms $74bn of climate funding ahead of Trump inauguration

16 January 2025 • 3 min read
04

'Planetary Insolvency': GDP could face a 50 per cent hit unless world acts now to curb emissions, report warns

16 January 2025 • 5 min read
05

Amazon claims title of world's biggest corporate renewables buyer for fifth year running

16 January 2025 • 3 min read

More on Investment

Female founders short-changed by climate tech investors again in 2024
Investment

Female founders short-changed by climate tech investors again in 2024

Studies find female-led companies are more profitable than their male counterparts despite not having received anywhere near the level of investment that those led by men, or by men and women together, do

Leah Garden. Trellis
clock 17 January 2025 • 2 min read
Green hydrogen: Hygen secures 'multi-million pound' boost from HSBC to fuel UK growth
Investment

Green hydrogen: Hygen secures 'multi-million pound' boost from HSBC to fuel UK growth

Deal marks HSBC UK's first investment in the green hydrogen sector

Amber Rolt
clock 17 January 2025 • 2 min read
GFANZ is in freefall - so what happens next?
Investment

GFANZ is in freefall - so what happens next?

The collapse of the idea that a voluntary alliance of financial sector firms could drive sufficient climate and nature ambition is an opportunity to focus on the real issues, writes Finance Innovation Lab's Jon Dennis.

Jon Dennis, Finance Innovation Lab
clock 16 January 2025 • 4 min read