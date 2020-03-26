Wind Turbines
Offshore wind: Giant 9.5MW MHI Vestas turbine sweeps the skies at Danish test site
Offshore wind is slated to play a central role in the EU's decarbonisation plans
Wind giant Vestas set to become carbon neutral by 2030
Turbine manufacturer says it will cut its carbon footprint by 55 per cent by 2025 and hit 100 per cent by 2030, promising carbon neutrality 'with no offsets'
Report: UK wind and marine energy exports worth £525m a year
UK is the 'go-to destination' around the world for expertise on designing, building, and further developing wind, wave, and tidal energy projects, RenewableUK claims
China's Envision joins RE100
Energy technology manufacturer is promising to source 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2025
'Worrying and unacceptable': MPs slam government inaction on net zero policy
Science and Technology Committee sets out 10 key areas in urgent need of fresh policy action, including heat, CCS, renewables, and EVs
Planning for a successful, subsidy-free future
Thrive Renewables' Matthew Clayton has three ways the UK can offer a brighter future for renewables
Study: Europe has enough untapped onshore wind capacity to power entire world
New study from the University of Sussex and Aarhus University finds Europe could produce 100 times more wind power than it does currently
Rush hour blackout sparks questions over UK energy system stability
Sudden shutdown of a gas plant and offshore wind plant has fired up an inevitable - and at times ill-informed - debate over how best to bolster grid security as the network decarbonises
UK power system produced record low CO2 emissions at end of June
Sunny, windy conditions on June 30 saw renewables supply more than half of UK's electricity, data commissioned by Drax shows
European renewables outstrip fossil fuels for second year running
Renewables produced more power than fossil fuels in first six months of 2018 and 2019, according to analysts EnAppSys
Increasing tailwinds behind renewables
Wind turbine manufacturers are on the winning side of the world's changing energy mix, reports Liontrust's Mike Appleby
UK offshore wind sector secures £100m supply chain boost
Industry-funded programme to develop 'globally competitive' UK supply chain and help support over 650 companies
Wind down: UK's 'pioneering' first offshore wind farm is no more
The Blyth offshore wind farm's two turbines have been fully decommissioned after almost two decades, E.ON confirms
Record streak continues: Britain closes in on 12 days straight without coal
At more than 280 hours and counting, could the UK see its first entire fortnight without coal power by the end of the week?
Siemens announces plan to separate its energy divison
Siemens has confirmed it plans to carve out its energy division, including oil and gas unit and wind business SGRE
Repower old onshore wind farms to meet climate targets, UK government urged
If UK is to secure enough low-cost power capacity to meet climate targets, new onshore wind turbines must replace old ones, RenewableUK argues
Multi-billion windfall: Europe invested €27bn in new wind farms in 2018
Record amount of future new wind capacity will be financed from last year's investment, according to WindEurope
Shell and Innogy agree investment on €18m floating wind project
TetraSpar floating wind demonstration project could usher in new era of low-cost floating wind, developers claim
Siemens Gamesa launches giant 10MW offshore wind turbine
Makers claim the giant turbine, with each blade the length of a football pitch, will boost yields by 30 per cent
Poland urged to boost onshore wind procurement amid fears over industry's future
Industry pleas follow release of government plans to slash almost all onshore wind capacity in country by 2036
Groundbreaking 'spinning' wind turbine wins UK Dyson award
The O-Wind Turbine captures wind from any direction and, unlike traditional turbines, could be effective in cities
Global briefing: Green beer, yellow turbines and farting sheep
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world
EDF plan for tallest UK onshore wind turbines prompts outcry
Isle of Lewis residents protest against new windfarm plan to raise turbine height to 200m
'Repowering' older onshore wind turbines could save billpayers millions, analysis finds
ECIU analysis argues repowering older turbines rather than shutting them down could boost cheap energy in the UK