WEEE
Recolight CEO arrested in Extinction Rebellion protest
Nigel Harvey, boss at recycling compliance operator Recolight, arrested in bid to highlight scale of climate emergency
Waste electronics: £3.5m boost for reuse and collection of small electricals
WEEE Fund aims to make it easier for people to reuse small electricals which too often end up in bins or are recycled incorrectly
Time to tackle data security at the end of life
We need to foster a culture of data husbandry and security if we are to maintain consumer trust in the reuse and recycling of electronics
Brits sitting on toxic battery mountain
New 'Bring Back Heavy Metal' campaign warns households are hoarding 178 million batteries that should be disposed of in an environmentally-friendly manner
SunPower and SolarWorld secure sky-high scores for environmental performance
Large solar PV makers come top in green rankings, as industry faces increasing pressure to improve environmental reporting record
WRAP launches €2.1m project to explore commercial opportunities of electronic waste recovery
EU-backed CRM Recovery project will research the economic potential of practices and processes that recover critical raw materials and precious metal
Are Africa's 'electronic graveyards' really to blame for Europe's e-waste problem?
New report shows that exports account for just a small portion of mismanaged e-waste in European Union
UN: $19bn 'tsunami' of e-waste must be tackled
As much as 90 per cent of world's electronic waste is being illegally traded or dumped, UN Environment Programme warns
Global e-waste mountain costing economy $52bn a year
UN University report reveals almost 42 million tonnes of electronic and electrical equipment was thrown out last year
O2 scores with phone made from Twickenham grass
Prototype model designed to raise awareness of electronic waste and encourage more people to recycle their phones
How 125 million old smartphones are going to waste
Tapping into growing markets for used devices can drive revenues and reduce companies' carbon impact, Green Alliance study concludes
UK among lamp recycling's leading lights
New industry figures show Germany is top EU state for lamp recycling, followed by UK and France
Step up to renewable smartphone power
Phone users could charge up their batteries just by walking around
EU dials up plan for standardised phone chargers
Manufacturers likely to have to offer European customers a common charger from 2017
Landfill bans could save £2.5bn a year
Green Alliance report highlights benefit of extending restrictions on cars and mobile phones to food, clothes, wood, and plastic
Will Apple's iPhone 5 launch a new era for e-waste recycling?
Discarded electronics are proving lucrative for US recycling companies
Global e-waste market to top $1.8bn by 2017
Analysts Frost & Sullivan says sector has boomed post-slowdown and is set to grow 30 per cent
Rare metal recycling offers multi-billion pound opportunity
Defra launches action plan to help businesses protect themselves from supply constraints
WEEE Directive beefs up EU IT recycling targets
But Computer Aid warns EU decision to promote recycling over refurbishment ignores environmental benefits
Computer Aid logs on to solar to support African villages
Charity has raised funds for eight computing rooms made from used shipping containers and powered by solar panels
Businesses unsure over legal e-waste disposal
Computer Aid survey reveals a fifth of companies do not know if their old computers have ended up in landfill
Updated: EU Council accused of watering down WEEE regulation ambitions
Ministers announce proposals for new e-waste targets, despite criticism from green groups over lack of ambition
MEPs back stringent e-waste proposals
Draft legislation would force electronic goods manufacturers to pay for countries to collect 85 per cent of e-waste
E-Waste becomes a top priority for EPA action
EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson promises to lead crackdown on soaring levels of electronic waste