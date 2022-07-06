Study: More than 230,000 tonnes of business electricals thrown away every year

Businesses in the UK are failing to correctly recycle the mountains of electronics they purchase, a practice that is undermining climate goals and hurting the natural environment, campaigners have warned.

A study published this morning by charity Material Focus calculated that just 108,000 tonnes of business electronics waste in 2019 was recycled at Approved Authorised Treatment Facilities (AATF). In contrast, some 234,000 tonnes of used electronics were fly-tipped, illegally exported, or incorrectly thrown away with plastic waste by businesses and organisations, it said.

Material Focus calculated that 663,000 tonnes of carbon emissions could have been saved if all the waste electricals sold in 2019 had been recycled correctly. Low recycling rates in 2019 meant that just a small portion of this carbon savings potential was achieved, at just 175,000 tonnes of CO2e, it said.

The research notes that some 109,000 tonnes of business electricals in 2019 were recycled with light iron at scrap metal processors, instead of going through AATFs, which meant that valuable materials contained in electronic devices would have not been recycled.

"This research highlights the huge benefits if more businesses were to recycle or re-use all of their unwanted electricals," said Scott Butler, executive director of Material Focus. "With up to 200,000 tonnes of business electricals being thrown away each year, we are losing forever precious and critical raw materials that the UK economy is reliant upon. Instead these electricals should be reused, donated to those in need or the materials they are made from recycled and used in new products."

The report also notes that the amount of electronics purchased by businesses is far higher than previously thought, pinning its share of the overall market at about 28 per cent, up from 18 per cent in previous estimates. Overall, it found that 484,000 tonnes of electricals were bought by businesses and other organisations during 2019, including phones, IT equipment, and appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines.

Material Focus said previous reports have not accounted for the significant quantities of consumer household electrical goods bought by businesses, such as corporate offices, house builders, and residential landlords.

Mark Hilton, head of sustainable business at Eunomia, the sustainability consultancy commissioned to produce the report, said that business electrical waste had so far escaped the scrutiny placed on household waste by regulators.

"Business waste electricals have long since been the Cinderella of the waste electricals sector, which has been focused on meeting household collection targets," he said. "This report highlights that the amount of electricals sold to businesses is far greater than previously thought, and that there is a need to better track where the products go during their lifecycle, and to ensure that all business waste electricals are separately collected and recycled by AATFs.

"This could offer very significant benefits in terms of meeting UK recycling targets, whilst also offering large carbon and wider environmental benefits."

Under the Environmental Protection Act of 1990, businesses have a duty of care to responsibly dispose of all their waste materials, including electricals.

The law states that waste electrical equipment from businesses should be reused where possible, such as through donating to local reuse organisations, passing old kit on to staff, or working with Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) organisations to handle their end-of-life IT equipment. Where reuse is not possible, the legislation requires that electricals should be recycled by an AATF.