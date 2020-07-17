Waste electricals: The next big environmental challenge?
Old electricals and electronics are the world's fastest growing waste stream, despite the many valuable metals they contain, explains Scott Butler from Material Focus
Recently the UN-affiliated Global E-waste Monitor recently published its latest report, which warned that electrical waste is the world's fastest growing waste stream, increasing at a rate of 3-5 per cent...
Shell Energy launches seasonal solar-battery storage tariff
Households with solar panels and batteries installed can earn savings on their winter bills for excess energy generated in the summer
Plant balls: IKEA to rollout vegan meatballs across UK stores
Swedish retailer claims plant-based alternative to its popular meatballs come with just four per cent of the climate footprint
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2020 goes virtual
Shortlist announced for the 10th annual BusinessGreen Leaders Awards